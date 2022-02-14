People living on a "dangerous" bend on a Lincolnshire road which has been the site of several major crashes say they are scared to use their gardens.

The latest incident, on Tuesday 8 February, saw a cement mixer overturning at Hall Corner on the A16 in East Keal.

Hannah McKinlay, who shared a video of the crash online, said it was the second time a vehicle had crashed into her property.

"Something needs doing before someone is killed," she said.