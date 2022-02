A tearoom run by adults with disabilities and brain injuries in Lincolnshire is helping people learn skills to be more sociable and independent.

Grandma's Pudding Tea Room in Friskney was set up by Carole Goulding because of a lack of opportunities for her daughter Sam, who has autism, dyspraxia and spina bifida among other disabilities.

Ms Goulding says the café has made a difference to her daughter's life.