A mother whose teenage daughter died after undergoing two heart transplants is encouraging people to become organ donors.

Maddy, 18, from Bourne, in Lincolnshire, died due to heart failure just days after her second transplant operation.

Her mother, Barbara Spiller, said donated organs had given Maddy an "opportunity to live".

She has now set up a "Wall of Hope" made up of knitted hearts as part of a campaign to get people to think about registering as organ donors.