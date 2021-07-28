Rogue terrapin found at Lincolnshire wildlife sanctuary
Mystery surrounds the discovery of a rogue terrapin at a wildlife sanctuary in Lincolnshire.
Keepers were shocked to discover the tiny diamondback terrapin on Monday in one of their enclosures at The National Turtle Sanctuary near Boston.
Staff at the park believe he was abandoned by an owner trying to re-home him.
A spokesman said: "By placing the animal into this pond, the owner has endangered its life."
