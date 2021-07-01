A county councillor scaled his neighbour's fence in an attempt to lay claim to part of his garden.

Colin Matthews used a ladder to climb over before hammering in fence posts and attaching wire along the disputed boundary.

A tense confrontation homeowner Mark Ashwin over the 86 sq ft (8 sq m) patch ensued and was caught on camera.

Lincolnshire councillor Mr Matthews has apologised for his behaviour, but insists the land is his.

In a clip from the recording of the confrontation, Mr Matthews can be heard to shout "do not touch my property" as he appears to stand nose-to-nose with his neighbour.