A Lincolnshire man has raised more than £11,000 for a local hospice by transforming his house and garden with a Christmas light display.

Derek Turner, an 84-year-old retired electrical engineer, spends a month setting up the thousands of lights at his house in Wragby.

The festive display has been going for 18 years and a collection box allows visitors to donate to the St Barnabas Hospice.

Caroline Swindin from the hospice said Mr Turner's display helps raise "vital funds".

"It looks stunning," she said. "It brings great joy to the local community. People travel from near and far to come and look at this."