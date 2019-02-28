A trained assistance dog has made a big change to the lives of a family in Lincolnshire whose sons have a rare, life-limiting genetic condition Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Sadie is a 'Dogs for Good' assistance dog who can open doors for 13-year-old Ben and nine-year-old Sam.

The boys also say their canine companion can help take their socks off, offer licks and keep them company at night.