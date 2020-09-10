Boston councillor appears to drive lorry during Zoom meeting
A councillor who appeared to be driving a lorry while taking part in a virtual Zoom meeting is being investigated.
David Brown was taking part in a Boston Borough Council cabinet meeting via the video conferencing app on Wednesday.
Lincolnshire Police said it had received reports of a man driving while using a device, while a spokesperson for the council said an investigation was taking place.
The BBC has approached Mr Brown for comment.
