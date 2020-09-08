Spinal nerve surgery gives girl new lease of life

Eight-year-old Leonie from Louth could barely move 18 months ago.

But thanks to surgery and intensive physiotherapy she's making remarkable progress.

Her family wanted her to have surgery which cut nerves in the lower spine, but doctors said Leonie wasn't suitable because she had cerebral palsy in all four limbs.

However, her family fundraised for the money to have the surgery done privately and they say it's been a huge success.