This is the moment a blackmailer switches a baby food jar in a supermarket with one containing metal shards as a part of a blackmail attempt.

Nigel Wright, 45, swapped the jar at a Tesco store in Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway, as part of the plot to extort £1.4m in cryptocurrency.

He also denied swapping a jar at a branch of the supermarket in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

More than 40,000 jars of the product were recalled.

The Lincolnshire sheep farmer said he had been forced into the plot by men who had threatened to hurt his wife and children.

Wright was found guilty at the Old Bailey of two counts of contaminating goods and three counts of blackmail.