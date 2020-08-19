Man 'who likes a challenge' runs 500 miles
Video

North Coast 500: Man raises money with charity run

A man from Lincolnshire has become only the second person ever to run a 500-miles route along the entire northern coast of Scotland.

Nick Lister, from Newton on Trent, finished it in two weeks and raised thousands of pounds for charity.

