Fifty tonnes of donations cause charity backlog

Video

A charity in Lincolnshire has asked people to stop donating items after they received more than 50 tonnes of donations since reopening in July.

St Barnabas Hospice had been accepting belongings via a drive-through service.

Dane Jakins, from the charity, said: "It's a tough call but we've just got to the stage where we're accruing donations and we're not clearing the backlog."

Goods intended for sale have to be quarantined for 72 hours because of coronavirus before they can be sorted.

The charity hope to be able to accept items again in a month.