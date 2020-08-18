Funnel cloud spotted over Lincolnshire

Video

A teenager made the meteorological spot of a lifetime when she recorded a funnel cloud,

Georgia Newton, 15, saw the formation close to Hedgehog Bridge in Boston, Lincolnshire on Monday, 17 August.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: "The atmosphere was very turbulent yesterday with many thunderstorms sweeping through.

"Intense thundery activity can spawn funnel clouds which form at the base of cumulonimbus clouds.

"If the tip of the funnel reaches the ground then it can be called a tornado. Across the UK there are estimated to be around 30 tornadoes each year, but rarely do they become large enough to cause significant damage.

"This is an amazing view and many meteorologists could wait a lifetime to see such a dramatic sighting."