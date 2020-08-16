Millions of sunflowers destined to be bird seed
Lockdown birdwatchers boost Lincolnshire sunflower seed business

A family farm in Lincolnshire has seen a huge increase in demand for their bird seed as people spend more time in their own gardens because of coronavirus.

Vine House Farm grows millions of sunflowers to harvest for seeds.

The farm has increased staffing after orders increased by 50% as people filled their feeders during lockdown and into the summer.

