Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lockdown birdwatchers boost Lincolnshire sunflower seed business
A family farm in Lincolnshire has seen a huge increase in demand for their bird seed as people spend more time in their own gardens because of coronavirus.
Vine House Farm grows millions of sunflowers to harvest for seeds.
The farm has increased staffing after orders increased by 50% as people filled their feeders during lockdown and into the summer.
-
16 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-53778151/lockdown-birdwatchers-boost-lincolnshire-sunflower-seed-businessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window