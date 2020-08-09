Medal for lockdown litter picking boy
A seven-year-old boy from Sleaford has been given an award for his tireless efforts to keep his local park tidy.

Lucas was handed a medal by his local litter picking team after he spent most of the lockdown clearing up rubbish in Castlefields.

He said he wanted to "protect the environment and make the world a better place".

