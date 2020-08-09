Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Medal for lockdown litter picking boy in Sleaford
A seven-year-old boy from Sleaford has been given an award for his tireless efforts to keep his local park tidy.
Lucas was handed a medal by his local litter picking team after he spent most of the lockdown clearing up rubbish in Castlefields.
He said he wanted to "protect the environment and make the world a better place".
-
09 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-53701920/medal-for-lockdown-litter-picking-boy-in-sleafordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window