Theme park prepares to reopen after lockdown

Skegness Fantasy Island prepares to reopen after lockdown
Fantasy Island in Skegness has spent more than £100,000 to make its theme park safe for visitors and staff when it reopens.
About 70 hand sanitising stations and a 2km fence for queuing have been installed. Other social distancing measures include leaving seats empty between customers and wearing mandatory face masks on some rides .
03 Jul 2020
