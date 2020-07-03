Theme park prepares to reopen after lockdown
Skegness Fantasy Island prepares to reopen after lockdown

Fantasy Island in Skegness has spent more than £100,000 to make its theme park safe for visitors and staff when it reopens.

About 70 hand sanitising stations and a 2km fence for queuing have been installed. Other social distancing measures include leaving seats empty between customers and wearing mandatory face masks on some rides .

