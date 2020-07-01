Media player
World War Two Lancaster bomber takes off for first time this year
One of the two remaining Lancaster Bombers has made its first flight of the year.
The World War Two aircraft, which flies in the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, took to the skies from its home base at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.
It was due to fly during the VE Day celebrations in May but the coronavirus lockdown measures meant it could not take off.
