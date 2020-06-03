Video

Drone footage of firefighters tackling a blaze at an industrial unit in North Hykeham has been captured by Lincolnshire Police.

Plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the fire, which broke out at the Specialist Heat Exchangers on Freeman Road at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.

The film shows the extent of the blaze, which forced some nearby homes to be evacuated. Residents have since been allowed to return.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew remained at the scene to continue damping down and "extinguish any hot spots".

Footage courtesy of Lincscopter/Lincolnshire Police