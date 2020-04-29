Tributes to nurse who died with Covid-19

Video

Colleagues of a nurse who died with Covid-19 have organised a "blue-light clap" tribute.

Anujkumar Kuttikkottu Pavithran, 44, died on Monday at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital in Lincolnshire where he worked. He was high risk as he had diabetes but wanted to continue to work.

The United Lincolnshire's Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) said it was "deeply saddened" by his death.

Emergency services staff have been urged to switch on their blue lights and clap for Mr Pavithran outside the hospital on Thursday at 20:00 BST.

More than £28,000 has been donated to a fundraising appeal set up on Facebook to help his family.