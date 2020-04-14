Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Red Arrows fans stage DIY airshow
Fans of the Lincolnshire-based Red Arrows have staged a DIY "airshow" in their back garden while in lockdown.
Martin Bridge said his family normally visited as many airshows as possible, and took a holiday every year in the Red Arrows' home county, where there are numerous RAF stations and lots of military aircraft to see.
He hopes his family's tribute display will mean other fans still manage to see a show.
-
14 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-52282344/coronavirus-red-arrows-fans-stage-diy-airshowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window