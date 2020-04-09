Wildlife park wardens enjoy quality time with animals

Media player
Coronavirus: Shutdown allows keepers 'quality time' with animals
Keepers at a wildlife park say they are enjoying spending more "quality time" with the animals during the coronavirus outbreak.
Woodside Wildlife Park near Lincoln has been shut to visitors since the government introduced a lockdown last month to try and combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
Staff are still working and looking after the park's dozens of animals, including otters, red pandas, wolves and crocodiles.
09 Apr 2020
