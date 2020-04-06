Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Lincolnshire nurse's online campaign for medical scrubs
Volunteers are making protective clothing for medical staff after an appeal on social media.
Lincolnshire A&E nurse Ashleigh Linsdell started the 'For the Love of Scrubs' campaign last week after noticing a "dire need" for the medical uniforms during the coronavirus outbreak.
Almost 20,000 volunteers have responded to the call and are producing the outfits at home or in small workshops.
-
06 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-52186034/coronavirus-lincolnshire-nurse-s-online-campaign-for-medical-scrubsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window