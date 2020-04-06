Drone footage captures Boston fire
Boston garden centre fire: Drone footage shows damage

Firefighters have tackled a major blaze at a garden centre in Boston.

Emergency services were called to Johnson's Garden Centre on the A52 Wainfleet Road near Boston on Sunday morning after a blaze broke out at the back of the property.

Aerial footage of the blaze was captured by Lincolnshire Police Drones.

