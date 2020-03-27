Media player
Coronavirus: Cathedral turns blue as city honours NHS staff
Lincoln Cathedral was bathed in blue light last night as the city took part in the "Clap for Carers" tribute to NHS and care workers around the UK.
The campaign, which started online, was staged because "during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful", according to the organisers.
A message from the NHS on social media described the countrywide tribute as "emotional".
As well as the public applause, landmarks around the country were illuminated in blue light in tribute to the NHS.
27 Mar 2020
