Lincoln Repair Cafe rescues items destined for the bin
"Don't bin it, get it fixed" is the message from the Lincoln Repair Cafe.
Plastic Free Lincoln came up with the idea and gathered a group of volunteers together.
They then told people in the city to bring along items that were broken or damaged, and the group would repair of find a new use for them.
13 Mar 2020
