Video
Lincoln student takes hamster to chemistry lectures
A student who takes her pet hamster to university says he goes to so many lectures he should get his own degree.
Megan Williams, a chemistry student at the University of Lincoln, says Frankie the hamster helps her to concentrate, but spends most his time asleep.
He is also a big hit with the other students, she says.
25 Feb 2020
