Red Arrows create heart in sky for Valentine's Day
Love is in the air - courtesy of the Red Arrows.
The RAF's display team took to their air yesterday to practice creating a heart in the sky above their home base of RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
The practice must have paid off as on Valentine's Day the pilots created a similar heart above the nearby city of Lincoln.
14 Feb 2020
