Is renting fashion the new black?
Could renting your clothes instead of buying them save money and the planet?

A company in Lincoln is turning their back on fast fashion and encouraging people to rent clothes instead of buying them.

Lauren Vickers, who runs The Devout, believes the business model will prevent clothes from ending up in landfills and save consumers' money.

According to waste charity Wrap, there are £30bn worth of clothes hanging unused in UK wardrobes.

  • 23 Jan 2020
