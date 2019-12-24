'Because I can help the world be a better place'
The Lincolnshire children trying to go plastic-free

Children at a Lincoln primary school are doing their bit for the environment by trying to go plastic free.

Pupils at Mount Street Academy have ditched milk cartons for glass bottles and introduced reusable cutlery and tableware.

They have also introduced a special collection system for hard-to-recycle items.

Staff and students are now building a play area and wildlife garden from reclaimed materials.

