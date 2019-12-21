Video

A man who became paralysed from the waist down in a motorcycle crash has gone scuba diving with a leopard shark called Nudge.

Dan Metcalfe-Hall, from Grantham, who aims to become an instructor, dived with Nudge at Skegness Aquarium, in a bid to encourage others to take up scuba diving.

Mr Metcalfe-Hall, who suffered his injuries in 2014, is working with the attraction to make access to the sport for people with disabilities easier in the future.