Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Skegness paralysed diver swims with Nudge the leopard shark
A man who became paralysed from the waist down in a motorcycle crash has gone scuba diving with a leopard shark called Nudge.
Dan Metcalfe-Hall, from Grantham, who aims to become an instructor, dived with Nudge at Skegness Aquarium, in a bid to encourage others to take up scuba diving.
Mr Metcalfe-Hall, who suffered his injuries in 2014, is working with the attraction to make access to the sport for people with disabilities easier in the future.
-
21 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-50877569/skegness-paralysed-diver-swims-with-nudge-the-leopard-sharkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window