It can be the most stressful meal of the year, and for many people it is too daunting or expensive to cook for themselves.
However, Glyn Ettridge has provided thousands of Christmas dinners to older people in Lincolnshire over the last six years.
He provides them free of charge and one woman told him it was the first Christmas lunch she had had in 21 years.
23 Dec 2019
