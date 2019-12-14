Media player
Kindness advent calendar brightens up Lincoln school day
School pupils in Lincoln have been marking advent with an act of kindness in the days before Christmas.
Year 4 pupils at Manor Leas Junior Academy have been carrying out a nice gesture or a random act of kindness every day in school.
