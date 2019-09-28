Video

Three tower blocks have been demolished piece by piece using a giant 177ft (54m) high excavator.

It took more than 40 weeks to remove the 18-storey high Beech Hill flats in Halifax, which have stood empty for 10 years.

The site will have new housing built on it as part of a £2.2m redevelopment of the area.

