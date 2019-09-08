Media player
Lincoln Community Larder: Helping families after 30 years
A food bank set up as an emergency measure in 1989 is still feeding people 30 years on.
Mary Eckmyre set up the Lincoln Community Larder to help people "in crisis" who could not afford food.
Three decades on, the temporary solution is still helping thousands of people.
08 Sep 2019
