Red Arrows soar above Niagara Falls
The Royal Air Force display team flew over Niagara Falls as part of a tour of North America.

The 11-week, coast-to-coast itinerary has seen the team fly over other famous landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty in New York.

It also takes in venues from Boston to Seattle and San Diego to Houston.

  • 29 Aug 2019
