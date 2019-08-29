Red Arrows soar above Niagara Falls

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Red Arrows display team soar above Niagara Falls
The Royal Air Force display team flew over Niagara Falls as part of a tour of North America.
The 11-week, coast-to-coast itinerary has seen the team fly over other famous landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty in New York.
It also takes in venues from Boston to Seattle and San Diego to Houston.
- To hear more, including exclusive interviews and insight from the team, listen to Red Arrows: North American Tour on BBC Sounds here.
-
29 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-49512246/red-arrows-display-team-soar-above-niagara-fallsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window