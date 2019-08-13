Media player
CCTV footage released over kittens dumped in pub
CCTV footage has been released of a man the RSPCA wants to trace after a litter of kittens were found dumped in a pub toilet in Lincoln.
The kittens - three females and one male - were found in a black bag with the words 'May Contain Prosecco' printed on it, in the men's toilet at The Ritz Wetherspoons pub on 25 June.
Four other kittens were found abandoned in the same toilets in March 2018.
13 Aug 2019
