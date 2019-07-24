Video

Monkeys at a Lincolnshire zoo are being given ice cream to help them cope with the heatwave.

The Geoffroy's marmosets at Woodside Wildlife Park, near Lincoln, are enjoying the iced treats after the temperature hit 30C.

In the wild the monkeys, who come from Brazil, usually have a diet of fruit, flowers, and nectar, as well as animal prey including frogs, snails, lizards, spiders and insects.