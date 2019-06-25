RAF fighters on alert
Behind the scenes at a Lincolnshire RAF fighter base

RAF Coningsby in south Lincolnshire is one of the UK's two Quick Reaction Alert stations.

Its Typhoon fighters are used to intercept potentially hostile aircraft in UK airspace. Crews also respond to anything from a terrorist threat to a passenger jet in trouble.

At the weekend, two of its Typhoons were scrambled after a flight from the UK to Turkey reported a disruptive passenger.

