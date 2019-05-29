Man saves drowning deer
Saxilby drowning deer rescuer 'happy to save life'

A man who jumped into a canal to rescue a drowning deer says he just acted on impulse.

Marc Headon spotted the creature struggling to escape from the waterway in Saxilby, Lincolnshire.

The panicked fawn had fallen in and was unable to get out.

Mr Headon, who warmed the animal up with his clothes and spare blankets from a car, said he thought it was happy when it realised he had come to its aid.

