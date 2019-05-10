Five steps to the perfect scotch egg

Video

Tulip Ltd's site at Ruskington in Lincolnshire employs 450 workers and makes more scotch eggs than anywhere in the world, according to company bosses.

According to Fortnum & Mason, the recipe for the original egg was created by them in 1738 as a "meal on the move" for travellers.

Others claim they were first sold in the Yorkshire town of Whitby by William J Scott & Sons.