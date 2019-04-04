Media player
Young, on the coast and cut off
Employment, education and housing are all big issues for young people wherever they live.
But a new report looking at coastal towns paints a picture of places in acute need.
Young people in those communities are being "let down and left behind", according to the House of Lords document.
We spent time speaking to people in Lincolnshire's coastal towns to find out their views.
04 Apr 2019
