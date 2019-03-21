Video

A charity which gives counterfeit clothing seized by trading standards to people in need is expanding its operation.

His Church in Lincolnshire runs a "rebranding" factory which sees fake items stripped of their logos and sent to homeless hostels, women's refuges and refugee camps in the UK and abroad.

It works with the support of major brands such as Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

Over the last decade the charity has given away more that £50m worth of clothing.