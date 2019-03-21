Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Expansion for Lincolnshire counterfeit clothes charity
A charity which gives counterfeit clothing seized by trading standards to people in need is expanding its operation.
His Church in Lincolnshire runs a "rebranding" factory which sees fake items stripped of their logos and sent to homeless hostels, women's refuges and refugee camps in the UK and abroad.
It works with the support of major brands such as Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.
Over the last decade the charity has given away more that £50m worth of clothing.
-
21 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-47653250/expansion-for-lincolnshire-counterfeit-clothes-charityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window