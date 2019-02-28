Lincolnshire bomber film gets world premiere
WW2 drama set in Lincolnshire released after four years

A feature film made by a father and son team from Lincolnshire been released into cinemas across the country.

Andrew and Callum Burn from Sleaford spent four years making the drama Lancaster Skies, which tells of Lincolnshire bomber crew's raid on Germany during World War Two.

The duo secured support from local businesses and built sets in a converted cowshed.

