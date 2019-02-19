Media player
Animal lover's campaign for life-saving pet oxygen masks
A Lincolnshire woman is calling for all fire engines to carry oxygen masks designed for animals.
Claire Ryan started the campaign after her dog Scooby was badly affected by smoke inhalation following a fire at her home in Lincoln.
The specialist masks have a flexible cover that allows it to fit over the mouths of a variety of pets, delivering oxygen much more effectively than using a human mask on an animal.
19 Feb 2019
