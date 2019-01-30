Retired engineers form skills 'A-Team'
Lincolnshire engineers form skills charity to provide assistance

Retired engineers from Lincolnshire are using their skills to help people in need.

The 15-strong team of volunteers have formed a charity in which they build and customise furniture, equipment or items to help make life a bit easier for those who need assistance.

They say the service is becoming popular and hope to recruit more people to join their team.

