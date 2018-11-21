Peregrine falcons move from church

Media player
Boston Stump repairs force peregrine falcons to move
A family of peregrine falcons which have been nesting at a Boston church have to move out because of a multi-million pound renovation project.
The protected birds of prey set up home at St Botolph's Church, known as the Boston Stump, and have been a visitor attraction to the area.
21 Nov 2018
