Teenage rape victim found by police drone
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boston rape victim found by police drone

A teenager who called police to report she had been raped and didn't know where she was found by police using a drone.

The girl, 16, and her attacker were found on the site of a levelled factory near Brown's Road in Boston, Lincolnshire.

A man in his 30s is being questioned on suspicion of rape.

  • 06 Oct 2018