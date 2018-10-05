Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Deep-fried chocolate orange hits plates at chip shop
They are normally the preserve of Christmas and Easter but the chocolate orange is getting a new lease of life - via a chip shop.
Adam's Bay in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, crowd-sourced suggestions for a new dish and the deep-fried chocolate treat was selected.
Owner Andrew Papadamou said that despite diners' initial suspicions, they were converted after trying one.
He reported that customers were now coming back for seconds and thirds but confessed the dessert, which is served with ice cream and more chocolate, would split opinion.
-
05 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-lincolnshire-45758126/deep-fried-chocolate-orange-hits-plates-at-chip-shopRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window