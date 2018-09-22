Video

While many fill their homes with ornaments, Frank and Veronica Tett's is packed to the rafters with hedgehogs.

The couple have set up a hospital for the prickly patients at their home in Lincolnshire.

They nurse hundreds of the creatures back to health each year before releasing them back into the wild.

Their operation has become so successful, a team of volunteers helps to transport healthy hedgehogs to their new homes in the grounds of stately homes.

But saying goodbye can be emotional...

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out Yorkshire and Lincolnshire at 19:30 GMT on BBC One on Monday 24 September, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.