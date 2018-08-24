Video

As Lincoln's 10th annual Steampunk festival begins, those in the know talk about what is involved.

Steampunk has been described as "nostalgia for what never was" and draws on a wide variety of influences from HG Wells to comics.

One of the main themes of the genre is to be courteous, with any disputes settled with Tea Duelling - who can keep a dunked biscuit in the tea the longest.

Participant Captain Thunderbolt says it is all about "having fun, being splendid and goggles".