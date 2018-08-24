Media player
Steampunk Captain Thunderbolt talks about 'being splendid'
As Lincoln's 10th annual Steampunk festival begins, those in the know talk about what is involved.
Steampunk has been described as "nostalgia for what never was" and draws on a wide variety of influences from HG Wells to comics.
One of the main themes of the genre is to be courteous, with any disputes settled with Tea Duelling - who can keep a dunked biscuit in the tea the longest.
Participant Captain Thunderbolt says it is all about "having fun, being splendid and goggles".
24 Aug 2018
